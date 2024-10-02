WATCH: Iranian missile narrowly misses Israeli driver on the highway October 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-missile-narrowly-misses-israeli-driver-on-the-highway/ Email Print This is the second time the Islamic Regime of Iran has directly attacked Israel and caused no significant damage or harm to its citizens. WATCH ⚡️ A close-up of an Iranian ballistic missile striking Israel this evening. pic.twitter.com/F6PPqPwTP4 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 1, 2024 Iranmiraclemissile