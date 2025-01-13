Search

WATCH: Iranian TV show claims LA fires are ‘parallel events’ to the war in Gaza

An Iranian TV show indirectly claimed that, because the United States is sending weapons to Israel, which is using them in Gaza, there is no money left to support firefighting efforts in California.

