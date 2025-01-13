WATCH: Iranian TV show claims LA fires are ‘parallel events’ to the war in Gaza January 13, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-iranian-tv-show-claims-la-fires-are-a-parallel-event-to-the-war-in-gaza/ Email Print An Iranian TV show indirectly claimed that, because the United States is sending weapons to Israel, which is using them in Gaza, there is no money left to support firefighting efforts in California.Iranian TV Show Discusses Los Angeles Fires: It’s Not Exactly Karma, But We Can’t Ignore the Fact That America Is Paying for the Bombs Dropped on Gaza #LosAngelesFires pic.twitter.com/o1bNDV0nuc— MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) January 13, 2025 GazaIranIsrael aidLA fires