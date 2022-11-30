WATCH: Iranians celebrate US victory at FIFA World Cup

In the city of Isfahan, people celebrated the U.S. 1-0 victory over Iran on Tuesday at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which sent the Iranian team home.

Isfahan celebrates the USA win at the #fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/mYxJ3zCO17 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) November 29, 2022