WATCH: IRGC deputy commander-in-chief boasts of ability to construct missiles that can reach anywhere in the world

Deputy IRGC Commander-in-Chief General Mohammad-Reza Naghdi claimed that Iran has the capability to construct missiles capable of targeting any city in the world and that its arsenal is sufficiently equipped to confront the United States, Israel, and their allies.

