WATCH: IRGC releases footage of extensive air defense drill February 5, 2025

In an effort to mask its vulnerability, Iran published footage of the interior unit operating the S-300 and Bavar-373 batteries, launching interceptors at unseen threats.

WATCH⚡️Iranian TV broadcast shows footage of an air defense drill, with the activation of S-300 and Bavar-373 batteries. This is part of an attempt to refute reports that Israel destroyed the country's air defense system. pic.twitter.com/0TNlY37Jxl— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 5, 2025