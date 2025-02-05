WATCH: IRGC releases footage of extensive air defense drill

In an effort to mask its vulnerability, Iran published footage of the interior unit operating the S-300 and Bavar-373 batteries, launching interceptors at unseen threats.

WATCH⚡️ Iranian TV broadcast shows footage of an air defense drill, with the activation of S-300 and Bavar-373 batteries. This is part of an attempt to refute reports that Israel destroyed the country's air defense system. pic.twitter.com/0TNlY37Jxl — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 5, 2025