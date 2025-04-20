WATCH: Irish band leads ‘Free Palestine’ chant during Coachella performance in California April 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-irish-band-leads-free-palestine-chant-during-coachella-performance/ Email Print Irish hip-hop group Kneecap sparked outrage during their Coachella performance by accusing Israel of genocide, displaying antisemitic messages, and leading the crowd in chants of “Free Palestine.”Coachella audience erupts in FREE PALESTINE chant during KNEECAP performance! pic.twitter.com/wSWkE2bdre— The Resonance (@Partisan_12) April 19, 2025 AntisemitismCoachellaIreland