WATCH: 'Iron Fist' completes anti-tank interception tests December 12, 2022

The Iron Fist defense system deployed on the Israeli Army's Eitan armored personnel carriers successfully completed a series of interceptions under challenging simulations, The Defense Ministry Tank and Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Directorate, the IDF and the Elbit Systems Land Division said on Monday.