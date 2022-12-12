Search

WATCH: ‘Iron Fist’ completes anti-tank interception tests

The Iron Fist defense system deployed on the Israeli Army’s Eitan armored personnel carriers successfully completed a series of interceptions under challenging simulations, The Defense Ministry Tank and Armored Personnel Carrier (APC) Directorate, the IDF and the Elbit Systems Land Division said on Monday.