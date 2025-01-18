WATCH: Israel prepares for incoming hostages held captive for over 460 days

As the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is set to begin on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., pending no last-minute reneging by the terror group, the IDF is preparing to receive the hostages in specially constructed facilities.

WATCH: “We wanted them to feel at home.” Israeli hospital prepares special facilities for when the hostages return. ️ pic.twitter.com/Fk6PWApFIB — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 18, 2025





