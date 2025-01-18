WATCH: Israel prepares for incoming hostages held captive for over 460 days January 18, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-prepares-for-incoming-hostages-held-captive-for-over-460-days/ Email Print As the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is set to begin on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., pending no last-minute reneging by the terror group, the IDF is preparing to receive the hostages in specially constructed facilities.WATCH: “We wanted them to feel at home.”Israeli hospital prepares special facilities for when the hostages return. ️ pic.twitter.com/Fk6PWApFIB— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) January 18, 2025 facilitieshostagesIDF