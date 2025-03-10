WATCH: Israel releases Eurovision song entry featuring Nova survivor Yuval Raphael March 10, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-releases-eurovision-song-entry-featuring-nova-survivor-yuval-raphael/ Email Print Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the October 7th Nova massacre, will represent Israel at Eurovision 2025 with A New Day Will Rise, a powerful anthem of hope and resilience that blends Hebrew, English, and French, turning personal tragedy into a universal message of renewal. EurovisionNova survivorsYuval Raphael