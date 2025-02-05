WATCH: Israel tests new anti-drone air defenses February 5, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israel-tests-new-anti-drone-air-defenses/ Email Print Israel’s Defense Ministry concluded a series of tests on cutting-edge anti-drone systems from Elbit, IAI, Rafael, and six smaller firms, showcasing tech like 30mm cannons, interceptor UAVs, and precision missiles in southern Israel.Israel Tests New Anti-Drone Defense SystemsIsrael’s Defense Ministry has completed a series of tests on new anti-drone systems developed by Elbit, IAI, Rafael, and six smaller firms. The final test took place yesterday in southern Israel, with companies showcasing interception… pic.twitter.com/AkJhrFDM0N— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 5, 2025 air defensesDefense MinistryDrone