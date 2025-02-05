Search

WATCH: Israel tests new anti-drone air defenses

Israel’s Defense Ministry concluded a series of tests on cutting-edge anti-drone systems from Elbit, IAI, Rafael, and six smaller firms, showcasing tech like 30mm cannons, interceptor UAVs, and precision missiles in southern Israel.

