WATCH: Israel tests new anti-drone air defenses

Israel’s Defense Ministry concluded a series of tests on cutting-edge anti-drone systems from Elbit, IAI, Rafael, and six smaller firms, showcasing tech like 30mm cannons, interceptor UAVs, and precision missiles in southern Israel.

Israel Tests New Anti-Drone Defense Systems Israel’s Defense Ministry has completed a series of tests on new anti-drone systems developed by Elbit, IAI, Rafael, and six smaller firms. The final test took place yesterday in southern Israel, with companies showcasing interception… pic.twitter.com/AkJhrFDM0N — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) February 5, 2025