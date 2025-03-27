Search

WATCH: Israeli air defenses intercept two ballistic missiles fired from Yemen

The Houthis launched two ballistic missiles, both intercepted by the Arrow 3 defense system, with shrapnel reportedly falling in Mevo Horon near Modi’in in central Israel.

