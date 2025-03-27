WATCH: Israeli air defenses intercept two ballistic missiles fired from Yemen March 27, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-air-defenses-intercept-two-ballistic-missiles-fired-from-yemen/ Email Print The Houthis launched two ballistic missiles, both intercepted by the Arrow 3 defense system, with shrapnel reportedly falling in Mevo Horon near Modi’in in central Israel.UPDATETwo ballistic missiles from Yemen have been intercepted. Some reports of debris falling.Footage of arrow 3 system working. https://t.co/d8RmIlUxRU pic.twitter.com/LdzMKz41sN— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 27, 2025 UPDATE: The IDF confirms two ballistic missiles launched from Yemen were intercepted outside Israeli territory. There were no reported injuries. https://t.co/CerDZtLglB pic.twitter.com/fcoAOEX6f4— Ariel Oseran أريئل أوسيران (@ariel_oseran) March 27, 2025 האזעקות הופעלו בגלל שיגור של 2 טילים מתימן לישראל pic.twitter.com/UAeQvlSVDW — ישראל היום (@IsraelHayomHeb) March 27, 2025 Air defenses seen intercepting a missile attack launched from Yemen Credit: Midabrim Communications pic.twitter.com/bEV6vYPJ6t— i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) March 27, 2025 Arrow 3HouthisIDF