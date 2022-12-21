WATCH: Israeli diplomatic mission in Qatar celebrates Chanukah December 21, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-diplomatic-mission-in-qatar-celebrates-chanukah/ Email Print Rabbi Eli Chitrik, Representative of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States, says that Jews in Qatar are very comfortable and he sees the possibility of the community growing there – in contrast to other reports showing Jews and Israelis to be disliked and unwelcome in the country during the FIFA World Cup games. ChanukahQatarWorld Cup