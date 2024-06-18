WATCH: Israeli MMA fighter highlights still-held hostages after dominant win June 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-mma-fighter-highlights-still-held-hostages-after-dominant-win/ Email Print After Shimon Smotritsky won an MMA fight in Houston by knockout, he pointed to his shorts which read ‘Bring them home’ and dedicated his win to the hostages in Gaza. לוחם ה-MMA הישראלי שמעון סמוטריצקי ניצח בנוקאאוט בקרב ביוסטון ודאג בזירה להעלות את המודעות למען החטופים שלנו וזה ניצחון לא פחות גדול שלו… אלוף💪🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/aiCGdUsljC— יוסף חדאד – Yoseph Haddad (@YosephHaddad) June 18, 2024 hostagesMMAShimon Smotritsky