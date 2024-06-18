Search

WATCH: Israeli MMA fighter highlights still-held hostages after dominant win

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-mma-fighter-highlights-still-held-hostages-after-dominant-win/
Email Print

After Shimon Smotritsky won an MMA fight in Houston by knockout, he pointed to his shorts which read ‘Bring them home’ and dedicated his win to the hostages in Gaza.



>