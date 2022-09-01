Search

WATCH: Israeli security expert supports Netanyahu’s public approach to Iran threat

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-security-expert-supports-netanyahus-public-approach-to-iran-threat/
Email Print

Brig Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, founder and CEO of Israel’s Defense & Security Forum, joins i24 News host Calev Ben David to discuss Israel’s ongoing effort to curb the Iran nuclear agreement that the parties are close to finalizing.