WATCH: Israeli security expert supports Netanyahu's public approach to Iran threat September 1, 2022

Brig Gen. (res.) Amir Avivi, founder and CEO of Israel's Defense & Security Forum, joins i24 News host Calev Ben David to discuss Israel's ongoing effort to curb the Iran nuclear agreement that the parties are close to finalizing.

Benjamin NetanyahuIran nuclear dealIranian threatIsraeli diplomacy