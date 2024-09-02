WATCH: Israeli soccer fans unfurl massive flag honoring Hersh Goldberg-Polin September 2, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-soccer-fans-unfurl-massive-flag-honoring-hersh-goldberg-polin/ Email Print Fans of Israeli soccer club Hapoel Jerusalem revealed a tribute banner honoring Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was killed by Hamas in Gaza. #WATCH: Supporters of Israeli soccer club Hapoel Jerusalem unveil their tribute banner to Hersh Goldberg-Polin, murdered by Hamas in Gaza pic.twitter.com/9qRVKYvcEb — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) September 1, 2024 flagHapoel JerusalemHersh Goldberg Polinhostage