Search

WATCH: Israeli soccer fans unfurl massive flag honoring Hersh Goldberg-Polin

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-soccer-fans-unfurl-massive-flag-honoring-hersh-goldberg-polin/
Email Print

Fans of Israeli soccer club Hapoel Jerusalem revealed a tribute banner honoring Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was killed by Hamas in Gaza.

>