WATCH: Israeli startup revolutionizes blood donations with lab grown blood cells January 24, 2025 An Israeli startup, Red Sea Biotech, is revolutionizing healthcare by developing lab-made, universal red blood cells from stem cells—offering a safe, donor-free solution to the global blood shortage and potentially saving millions of lives.