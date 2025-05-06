WATCH: Israeli warplanes attack Yemen’s Sanaa Airport following urgent evacuation notice May 6, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-warplanes-attack-yemens-sanaa-airport-following-urgent-evacuation-notice/ Email Print The IDF’s Arabic Spokesman issued an urgent evacuation warning for Sanaa Airport in Yemen, after which Israeli fighter jets targeted terminals, civilian aircraft, and other vital facilities.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-06-at-15.52.36_1bb3c653.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-06-at-15.51.37_0322e114.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/t1Nt6lktRm2FE6V2.mp4 https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-06-at-15.58.58_1485e073.mp4 תיעוד נוסף של התקיפה בצנעא@OmerShahar123 pic.twitter.com/DrCkAr8XSj— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 6, 2025 😍😍😍😍😍 מי שלא עוקב אחריי מפסידדיווח באל-חדת': תקיפות ישראליות באתרים של החות'ים בעטאן ובאזור עצר, ממערב לצנעאדיווח בתימן: חיל האוויר הרס את הטרמינל בנמל התעופה של צנעא, את המטוסים האזרחיים ואת מתקני השירות בובתימן מדווחים: הותקף מפעל בטון במחוז עמראן pic.twitter.com/OvrU4cwkAg— כל החדשות בזמן אמת (@Saher_News_24_7) May 6, 2025 HouthisIAFSanaaYemen