WATCH: Israeli warplanes attack Yemen’s Sanaa Airport following urgent evacuation notice

The IDF’s Arabic Spokesman issued an urgent evacuation warning for Sanaa Airport in Yemen, after which Israeli fighter jets targeted terminals, civilian aircraft, and other vital facilities.

 

 

 

 





