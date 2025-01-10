Search

WATCH: Israel’s air defenses in action to combat multiple Houthi threats

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-air-defenses-in-action-to-combat-multiple-houthi-threats/
Email Print

The Yemen-based terror group has fired dozens of ballistic missiles, and hundreds of UAVs at Israel, and virtually stopped shipping through the Red Sea because of their incessant attacks.









>