WATCH: Israel's air defenses in action to combat multiple Houthi threats January 10, 2025 The Yemen-based terror group has fired dozens of ballistic missiles, and hundreds of UAVs at Israel, and virtually stopped shipping through the Red Sea because of their incessant attacks.