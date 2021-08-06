WATCH: Israel’s currency strong as ever; can it last? August 6, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-currency-strong-as-ever-can-it-last/ Email Print The Bank of Israel’s efforts to protect and strengthen the shekel are apparently paying off, as Israel’s currency is now at the strongest rate it’s been since the bank announced its foreign currency purchasing program around seven months ago. But the efforts may in fact backfire, explains financial expert Gilad Alper to ILTV. Israeli economyIsraeli shekelIsraeli trade