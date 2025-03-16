WATCH: Israel’s ‘Iron Beam’ to begin operations at conclusion of 2025

Israel’s Iron Beam laser defense system, with a range of up to 7 km, intercepts rockets, drones, and mortars within seconds using a high-energy fiber laser, offering a cost-effective alternative at $2,000 per shot compared to traditional missile interceptors costing $100,000–$150,000.

ISRAEL'S IRON BEAM LASER TO BE OPERATIONAL IN MONTHS

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that the high-power laser air defense system will be operational by the end of 2025.

The Rafael-developed system is designed to intercept rockets, mortars, UAVs, and cruise missiles… https://t.co/bRPXwD1fLn pic.twitter.com/O8liQcf5Gv

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 16, 2025