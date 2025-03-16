Search

WATCH: Israel’s ‘Iron Beam’ to begin operations at conclusion of 2025

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israels-iron-beam-to-begin-operations-at-conclusion-of-2025/
Email Print

Israel’s Iron Beam laser defense system, with a range of up to 7 km, intercepts rockets, drones, and mortars within seconds using a high-energy fiber laser, offering a cost-effective alternative at $2,000 per shot compared to traditional missile interceptors costing $100,000–$150,000.

>