WATCH: 'Leave us alone' – Palestinian slams Iran for meddling in Gaza affairs July 16, 2024

The man went off at Iran and its leadership, saying their money has destroyed multiple Arab nations, and denounced them for avoiding direct conflict with Israel.

WATCHPalestinian man has just turned on Iran on live TV pic.twitter.com/pifpCodvWm— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) July 16, 2024