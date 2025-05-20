WATCH: Lebanese academic calls on Hezbollah to be held accountable for destruction wrought on Lebanon May 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-academic-calls-on-hezbollah-to-be-held-accountable-for-destruction-wrought-on-lebanon/ Email Print Lebanese academic Ali Khalife said that Hezbollah has “hijacked” the Shiite sect, leading it toward “suicide,” and called for accountability, new Shiite leadership, and an end to indefinite fighting with Israel. HezbollahIDFLebanon