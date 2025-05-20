Search

WATCH: Lebanese academic calls on Hezbollah to be held accountable for destruction wrought on Lebanon

Lebanese academic Ali Khalife said that Hezbollah has “hijacked” the Shiite sect, leading it toward “suicide,” and called for accountability, new Shiite leadership, and an end to indefinite fighting with Israel.



