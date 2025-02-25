Search

WATCH: Lebanese journalist claims Israel attempted to assassinate Nasrallah in 08′ but was thwarted by US

Lebanese journalist Ghassan Ben Jeddou, head of Al-Mayadeen TV, also stated that Israel withheld information from the Biden administration about the attack that actually killed Hassan Nasrallah in September 2024.

