WATCH: Lebanese journalist has complete breakdown upon hearing news of Nasrallah's death September 29, 2024

Marwa Osman, a 'journalist' and open Hezbollah supporter, broke down in tears over hearing the news of Hassan Nasrallah's death during a live interview.

Lebanese "journalist" Marwa Osman cries on air upon hearing the news Nasrallah was killed in an interview with RT. pic.twitter.com/P8pFzdM3Ao

— Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) September 28, 2024