Search

WATCH: Lebanese journalist has complete breakdown upon hearing news of Nasrallah’s death

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-journalist-has-complete-breakdown-upon-hearing-news-of-nasrallahs-death/
Email Print

Marwa Osman, a ‘journalist’ and open Hezbollah supporter, broke down in tears over hearing the news of Hassan Nasrallah’s death during a live interview.

>