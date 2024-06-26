Search

WATCH: Lebanese journalist slams Hezbollah – ‘We are hostages to insanity’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-journalist-slams-hezbollah-we-are-hostages-to-insanity/
Email Print

Dima Sadek blasted Hezbollah and its chief Nasrallah for threatening Israel, the US, and NATO saying Iran can’t even locate its missing president, and you think they’ll save you against 80% of the world’s military??



>