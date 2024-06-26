WATCH: Lebanese journalist slams Hezbollah – ‘We are hostages to insanity’ June 26, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-lebanese-journalist-slams-hezbollah-we-are-hostages-to-insanity/ Email Print Dima Sadek blasted Hezbollah and its chief Nasrallah for threatening Israel, the US, and NATO saying Iran can’t even locate its missing president, and you think they’ll save you against 80% of the world’s military?? Lebanese journalist @DimaSadek says Hezbollah are insane if they are threatening to go to war against Israel, Cyprus, the EU, NATO and USA at the same time:“Do you think Iran will save you? They can’t even find their own President (Raisi)” pic.twitter.com/MBtAVcrIFP— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) June 25, 2024 Dima SadekEUHassan NasrallahHezbollahNATOUS