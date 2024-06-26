WATCH: Lebanese journalist slams Hezbollah – ‘We are hostages to insanity’

Lebanese journalist @DimaSadek says Hezbollah are insane if they are threatening to go to war against Israel, Cyprus, the EU, NATO and USA at the same time:

“Do you think Iran will save you? They can’t even find their own President (Raisi)” pic.twitter.com/MBtAVcrIFP

