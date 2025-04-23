WATCH: Lebanese MP – ‘Everyone should agree that Hezbollah must surrender its weapon’

Lebanese MP Walid Baarini stated that Hezbollah must disarm to ensure Lebanon’s safety, adding that Israel’s recent airstrike on Iran further eroded trust in the Iranian regime and that no one should believe them anymore.

