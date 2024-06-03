Search

WATCH: Legendary Jewish YouTuber gives classic answer when asked about facing antisemitism

Casey Neistat, one of the most famous faces on YouTube, visited Israel and was asked during a media conference how he deals with antisemitism, he responded with, ‘F— em.’



