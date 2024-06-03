WATCH: Legendary Jewish YouTuber gives classic answer when asked about facing antisemitism June 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-legendary-jewish-youtuber-gives-classic-answer-when-asked-about-facing-antisemitism/ Email Print Casey Neistat, one of the most famous faces on YouTube, visited Israel and was asked during a media conference how he deals with antisemitism, he responded with, ‘F— em.’ .@Casey bought the house down at the Nas Summit in Tel Aviv with this answer when asked about being unfollowed by antisemites. pic.twitter.com/6objHV8Qpl— (((Emanuel Miller))) 🇮🇱 (@emanumiller) June 2, 2024 AntisemitismCasey NeistatIsraelYouTube