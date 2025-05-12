WATCH: Mark Levin warns of terror sympathizers within the US looking to undermine the Trump admin May 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mark-levin-warns-of-terror-sympathizers-within-the-us-looking-to-undermine-the-trump-admin/ Email Print Political show host Mark Levin warned of the “enemy within” — those who, he says, are enabling Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, promote global terrorism, and isolate and destroy Israel, America’s strongest and most steadfast ally. IranMark LevinTerrorismTrump administration