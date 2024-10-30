WATCH: Massive IDF strikes pound Baalbek region in Lebanon October 30, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-massive-idf-strikes-pound-baalbek-region-in-lebanon/ Email Print The IDF issued evacuation notices for the targeted cities and then struck a fuel storage area, causing a massive fire to spark.Baalbek is burning hot this time of year pic.twitter.com/kJ84gBY7u9— Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) October 30, 2024 Operation Baalbek continues at this time. https://t.co/RlORltXwgI pic.twitter.com/KENp77bTRD — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) October 30, 2024 Following an Evacuation Order issued by the Israeli Defense Force this morning for the City of Baalbek in the Beqaa Valley of Northeastern Lebanon; the Israeli Air Force launched a Series of Strikes against the City targeting Hezbollah Military Sites and Infrastructure. Lebanese… pic.twitter.com/BawdAK3vhb— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 30, 2024 airstrikesBaalbekIDF