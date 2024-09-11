WATCH: Mob in New York shouts ‘Elon Musk must die’ September 11, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mob-in-new-york-shouts-elon-musk-must-die/ Email Print Protesters also went around knocking on shop windows chanting ‘No streets are safe,’ and ‘Long live Palestine,’ while blocking traffic and harassing shop owners. BREAKING: A mob of protesters wearing keffiyehs was seen marching through the streets of NYC, knocking on building windows and chanting, “Elon Musk must die.”@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/yVjgz8oSeR — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) September 11, 2024 anti-Israel protestersElon MuskNYC