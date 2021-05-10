WATCH: Moment air raid siren sounds at Western Wall May 10, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-moment-air-raid-siren-sounds-at-western-wall/ Email Print Israelis gathering to celebrate Jerusalem Day at the Western Wall react as an air raid siren sounds in the early evening of May 10. Seven rockets were fired by Hamas in the Gaza Strip at the capital. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/WhatsApp-Video-2021-05-10-at-9.03.50-PM.mp4 JerusalemsirenWestern Wall