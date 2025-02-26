Search

WATCH: Mossad chief reveals new details of intricate Hezbollah pager operation

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-mossad-chief-reveals-new-details-of-intricate-hezbollah-pager-operation/
Email Print

On September 17, 2024, thousands of pagers in the hands of Hezbollah terrorists detonated simultaneously, killing 30 people and injuring 4,000, most of whom were terrorists.

>