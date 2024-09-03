WATCH: New angle of attempted assassination of Donald Trump September 3, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-new-angle-of-attempted-assassination-of-donald-trump/ Email Print On July 13th, Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight shots at a Trump rally, grazing the former president’s ear, killing one rally goer and injuring two others. BREAKING: New footage from the shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania has been released! pic.twitter.com/oXsnL9Uii0 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 2, 2024 ButlerDonald Trump assassination attemptThomas Matthew Crooks