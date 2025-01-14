Search

WATCH: Newly appointed Middle East envoy Witkoff praises terror-supporting Qatari PM for doing ‘God’s work’ in hostage negotiations

President-elect Donald Trump’s newly appointed Middle East envoy, Steven Witkoff, called the work Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed is doing at the negotiation table ‘God’s work.’

