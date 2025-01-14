WATCH: Newly appointed Middle East envoy Witkoff praises terror-supporting Qatari PM for doing ‘God’s work’ in hostage negotiations

President-elect Donald Trump’s newly appointed Middle East envoy, Steven Witkoff, called the work Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed is doing at the negotiation table ‘God’s work.’

Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, Witkoff, praises Sheikh Mohammed, the Prime Minister of Qatar, for doing “God’s work” at the negotiating table.

Is he serious? pic.twitter.com/W3X6JpkUQv

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 13, 2025