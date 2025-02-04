WATCH: ‘No daylight’ between Trump and Netanyahu as they face tough questions from press

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a press conference after their meeting at the White House.

President Trump began by expressing his pleasure at Netanyahu’s return to the White House.

“We had fantastic talks. He’s the first foreign head of state to visit during our administration. Bibi, it’s an honor to have you with us,” he said, directly addressing Netanyahu.

Trump called for “permanently” resettling Palestinians outside Gaza on Tuesday, as he and Netanyahu took questions from reporters at the White House.