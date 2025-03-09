Search

WATCH: North Korea unveils its first nuclear-armed Ssubmarine

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-north-korea-unveils-its-first-nuclear-armed-ssubmarine/
Email Print

North Korea has revealed its first-ever nuclear-powered submarine under construction, a potential game-changer in regional security, during Kim Jong Un’s tour of key warship shipyards.

>