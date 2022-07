U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York governor, was assaulted by a man who apparently tried to stab him at an upstate event Thursday. Zeldin only suffered “a little scrape” and his attacker was quickly subdued.

Video of @leezeldin’s attempted attack at a campaign rally in Monroe County earlier tonight. Courtesy of Cody Crippen pic.twitter.com/1mTgUXIHVJ — Kate Lisa (@KaitlynnLisa) July 22, 2022