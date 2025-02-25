Search

WATCH: PA senior official states that Gazans should relocate to Israel

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pa-senior-official-states-that-gazans-should-relocate-to-israel/
Email Print

PA official Mahmoud Al-Habbash claimed that over 70% of Gaza’s civilians are refugees, emphasizing that any displacement from Gaza should only lead back to Israel—anything else, he declared, is unrealistic, immoral, illegal, inhumane, and utterly unacceptable to the Palestinian people.



>