WATCH: Palestinians celebrate terror attacks in Jerusalem

Cries of “Allahu Akbar,” celebratory gunfire and fireworks rang out in Palestinian cities in Judea and Samaria as well as in Gaza as Palestinians took to the streets on Friday evening to celebrate a deadly attack in Jerusalem that killed seven people, including children. (See three videos below)