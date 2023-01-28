WATCH: Palestinians celebrate terror attacks in Jerusalem

Cries of “Allahu Akbar,” celebratory gunfire and fireworks rang out in Palestinian cities in Judea and Samaria as well as in Gaza as Palestinians took to the streets on Friday evening to celebrate a deadly attack in Jerusalem that killed seven people, including children. (See three videos below)







Disgusting! On the day that the world remembers the horrors of the Holocaust, Palestinians are celebrating the murder of innocent Israelis in Jerusalem with fireworks and dancing. This is the result of decades of Palestinian incitement and hate that the world ignores. pic.twitter.com/YX89rf8v2v — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) January 27, 2023







Look how shamelessly the Palestinians burst crackers to celebrate the death of 7 Israelis who were massacred in Jerusalem while they had gone to pray in a synagogue… pic.twitter.com/nUlJWLu8Mf — Jyot Jeet (@activistjyot) January 28, 2023





