WATCH: President Trump invites rescued hostage and hostage families on stage during Inauguration Day speech

By bringing rescued hostage Noa Argamani and relatives of still-held captives, President Trump aims to send a strong message to Hamas or any other terror group attempting to battle Israel: the U.S. will fully back and support the Jewish state against its genocidal enemies.Wow, President Trump invited the families of hostages still being held in Gaza onto stage.Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/Y38eUvdJCr— Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 20, 2025