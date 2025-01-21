WATCH: President Trump invites rescued hostage and hostage families on stage during Inauguration Day speech

By bringing rescued hostage Noa Argamani and relatives of still-held captives, President Trump aims to send a strong message to Hamas or any other terror group attempting to battle Israel: the U.S. will fully back and support the Jewish state against its genocidal enemies.

Wow, President Trump invited the families of hostages still being held in Gaza onto stage. Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/Y38eUvdJCr — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 20, 2025