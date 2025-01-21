Search

WATCH: President Trump invites rescued hostage and hostage families on stage during Inauguration Day speech

By bringing rescued hostage Noa Argamani and relatives of still-held captives, President Trump aims to send a strong message to Hamas or any other terror group attempting to battle Israel: the U.S. will fully back and support the Jewish state against its genocidal enemies.

