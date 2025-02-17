WATCH: President Trump makes grand appearance at Daytona 500 in Florida

President Trump performed a flyover of the Daytona 500 Speedway and was met with a massive wave of approval and admiration from the crowd upon his arrival at the track.

Just listen to these announcers and crowd in their excitement about President Trump as AF1 does flyover at Daytona 500.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump does two laps with “The Beast” as the pace car while addressing the drivers to kick off the Daytona 500. #DAYTONA500 pic.twitter.com/jjuS74FY6J

"The @NASCAR Daytona 500 is a timeless tribute to the speed, strength, and unyielding spirit that make America great.

THAT SPIRIT IS WHAT WILL FUEL AMERICA’S GOLDEN AGE, and if we harness it, the future is truly ours."

–President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/nGNhrsqcAb

— President Donald J. Trump (@POTUS) February 17, 2025