Search

WATCH: President Trump makes grand appearance at Daytona 500 in Florida

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-trump-makes-grand-appearance-at-daytona-500-in-florida/
Email Print

President Trump performed a flyover of the Daytona 500 Speedway and was met with a massive wave of approval and admiration from the crowd upon his arrival at the track.

Read  Donald Trump to be sworn in as 47th president

>