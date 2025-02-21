Search

WATCH: President Trump receives massive applause after joking about running for a third term

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-president-trump-receives-massive-applause-when-jokingly-asks-about-running-for-third-term/
Email Print

At a lively White House Black History Month event, Trump sparked chants of ‘four more years’ with a playful remark about running again, highlighting his rising support and the satisfaction many Americans feel.

>