WATCH: President Trump touts new 'Golden Dome' missile defense system April 30, 2025

President Trump, during a meeting with U.S. servicemen, pledged to build the Golden Dome missile defense system, citing a recent case study in which all 169 projectiles were reportedly intercepted and neutralized.TRUMP: GOLDEN DOME WILL BE THE LATEST AND THE GREATEST"We had the Iron Dome, but somehow, Gretchen, Golden Dome sounds better to me.A lot of it is going to be made in Michigan."Source: @RSBNetwork https://t.co/iRMTKI3G1N pic.twitter.com/6tg6jMLtNA— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 29, 2025 Iron Domemissile defensePresident Trump