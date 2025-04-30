WATCH: President Trump touts new ‘Golden Dome’ missile defense system

President Trump, during a meeting with U.S. servicemen, pledged to build the Golden Dome missile defense system, citing a recent case study in which all 169 projectiles were reportedly intercepted and neutralized.

TRUMP: GOLDEN DOME WILL BE THE LATEST AND THE GREATEST

“We had the Iron Dome, but somehow, Gretchen, Golden Dome sounds better to me.

A lot of it is going to be made in Michigan.”

