WATCH: Pro-Hamas protester gets his flag snatched at NASCAR event July 10, 2024 Although the pro-terror supporters seem like the loud majority, the reality is most Americans and people around the world support and strongly stand with Israel.Protesting at a NASCAR event gone wrong.A Pro-Palestine supporter tries to raise a Palestine flag at the NASCAR Grant Park 165 in Chicago Yesterday. That's not really a smart idea at a NASCAR event. pic.twitter.com/edxBcae9yd— Denn Dunham (@DennD68) July 8, 2024