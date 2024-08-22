WATCH: Pro-Israel activist shouts ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ at DNC protests August 22, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-israel-activist-shouts-am-yisrael-chai-at-dnc-protests/ Email Print The DNC has been the scene of numerous anti-Israel rallies, one of which saw influencer Ami Horowitz grab the mic and shout ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ before being dragged away. I took over a pro Hamas rally at the Democratic National Convention pic.twitter.com/v3eT78CnSd — Ami Horowitz (@AmiHorowitz) August 21, 2024 Am Yisrael ChaiAmi Horowitzanti-Israel protestsDNC