Search

WATCH: Pro-Israel activist shouts ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ at DNC protests

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-pro-israel-activist-shouts-am-yisrael-chai-at-dnc-protests/
Email Print

The DNC has been the scene of numerous anti-Israel rallies, one of which saw influencer Ami Horowitz grab the mic and shout ‘Am Yisrael Chai’ before being dragged away.

>