WATCH: Protesters get dragged out of Pete Hegseth's Senate hearing January 15, 2025

Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth was repeatedly interrupted during his introductory speech by anti-Israel and CodePink protesters, who were eventually removed for disrupting the hearing.Left-wing protesters are being physically carried out of the hearing room during Pete Hegseth's opening statement. pic.twitter.com/2G8MR44n8Z— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 14, 2025 "You are a misogynist! Not only that, you are a Christian Zionist!" One lone loser protester interrupts Pete Hegseth's opening statement pic.twitter.com/yljcNqDcFf— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 14, 2025