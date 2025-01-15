Search

WATCH: Protesters get dragged out of Pete Hegseth’s Senate hearing

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-protesters-get-dragged-out-of-pete-hegseths-senate-hearing/
Email Print

Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth was repeatedly interrupted during his introductory speech by anti-Israel and CodePink protesters, who were eventually removed for disrupting the hearing.

>