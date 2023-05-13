WATCH: Rare seal makes history by napping on Israeli beach May 13, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-rare-seal-makes-history-by-napping-on-israeli-beach/ Email Print An extremely rare seal turned up to rest on a beach in central Israel over the weekend. According to Israeli media reports, the Mediterranean Monk Seal was pregnant. However, officials from the Nature and Park Authority told World Israel News that there was no evidence of that and it was possible that she was just a large mammal. They added that they had not inspected the seal, and were guarding her from onlookers until she was ready to return to sea. It was the first time a seal had come on the shore in Israel in recorded history, the authority said. כלבת הים שהופיעה אתמול החוף במרכז עדיין נחה על החול. לפי המומחים אין עדות למצוקה של היונקת. מתנדבי רשות הטבע ועמותת דלפיס נמצאים בחוף ומשגיחים. הופעה של כלב ים אצלנו – ארוע נדיר ביותר. ומשמח מאודצילום: ד"ר אביעד שיינין, דלפיס pic.twitter.com/k7eOLSjJa2 — Guy Cotev גיא קוטב (@guycotev) May 13, 2023 Israel Nature and Park AuthorityIsraeli beachesIsraeli wildlife