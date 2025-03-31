WATCH: Released hostage forced to act like a dog for 24 straight hours while in captivity March 31, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-forced-to-act-like-a-dog-for-24-straight-hours-while-in-captivity/ Email Print Omer Wenkert, who was released from Hamas captivity in the latest round of hostage deals in January, revealed that Hamas forced him to bark, sit, and act like a dog for 24 hours straight.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-31-at-19.07.41_39a8bf60.mp4 HamashostageOmer Wenkert