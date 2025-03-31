Search

WATCH: Released hostage forced to act like a dog for 24 straight hours while in captivity

Omer Wenkert, who was released from Hamas captivity in the latest round of hostage deals in January, revealed that Hamas forced him to bark, sit, and act like a dog for 24 hours straight.

