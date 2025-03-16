WATCH: Released hostage Omer Wenkert opens up about horrific time in Hamas captivity March 16, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-released-hostage-omer-wenkert-opens-up-about-horrific-time-in-hamas-captivity/ Email Print Omer was seized by Hamas terrorists from a roadside bomb shelter on October 7th, dragged from a pile of his dead friends, and endured over 500 days of beatings, starvation, and isolation before his release in a hostage-prisoner swap.Omer Wenkert’s testimony vividly recounting the harrowing moments inside a roadside shelter under attack by Hamas terrorists before his kidnapping on October 7th, 2023.Credit: @N12News pic.twitter.com/8sO9hFbQ1R— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) March 15, 2025 Omer Wenkert recounts the inhumane conditions he endured while being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 505 days. Credit: @N12News pic.twitter.com/1DHx3ZpY9T— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) March 15, 2025Omer Wenkert recounts the horrific abuse he survived at the hands of Hamas terrorists and the inhumane conditions he endured while being held hostage in Gaza for 505 days. Credit: @N12News pic.twitter.com/jDLwKHo1zd— StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) March 16, 2025 HamashostageOmer Wenkert