WATCH: Released hostage Omer Wenkert opens up about horrific time in Hamas captivity

Omer was seized by Hamas terrorists from a roadside bomb shelter on October 7th, dragged from a pile of his dead friends, and endured over 500 days of beatings, starvation, and isolation before his release in a hostage-prisoner swap.

Omer Wenkert’s testimony vividly recounting the harrowing moments inside a roadside shelter under attack by Hamas terrorists before his kidnapping on October 7th, 2023. Credit: @N12News pic.twitter.com/8sO9hFbQ1R — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) March 15, 2025

Omer Wenkert recounts the inhumane conditions he endured while being held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza for 505 days. Credit: @N12News pic.twitter.com/1DHx3ZpY9T — StandWithUs (@StandWithUs) March 15, 2025