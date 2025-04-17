WATCH: Renovations of David Ben Gurion’s house reveal never-before-seen artifacts April 17, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-renovations-of-david-ben-gurions-house-reveal-never-before-seen-artifacts/ Email Print During the renovation of David Ben-Gurion’s historic Tel Aviv home, a treasure trove of rare artifacts, personal documents, and even the iconic “red phone” from the Suez Crisis were uncovered, shedding new light on the life and legacy of Israel’s first prime minister. artifactsDavid Ben GurionTel Aviv